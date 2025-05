DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Commission is planning to discuss a proposed ordinance aimed at controlling pet overpopulation.

The ordinance seeks to create a litter registry that would require pet owners to report the birth of litters of puppies, kittens, and domestic rabbits within 21 days.

The measure would require permits for the transfer, sale, and breeding of dogs and cats, with a particular focus on limiting unregulated litters.

A full vote on the measure is expected May 13.