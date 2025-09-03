DeKalb Commissioners approve $200K to go towards reproductive healthcare

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — In DeKalb County, commissioners approve $200K that’ll go towards reproductive healthcare.

The money has been allocated to the Feminist Women’s Health Center (FWHC) and ARC-Southeast with amounts not to exceed $150,000 and $50,000, respectively.

Commissioner Ted Terry says the money will be used to help funding for testing for STDs, pap smears, and family planning services.

“Another part of the funding is actually to provide free access to Plan B throughout distribution sites in the county,” Terry added.

He says there are potentially 10,000 women in DeKalb County who could be eligible for the services.

Terry said the funding will hopefully reduce the “alarming rate of maternal mortality, not just in DeKalb County, but in Georgia.

The approval comes after Supreme Court rulings reduced access to reproductive care, and federal funding cuts have targeted planned parenthood clinics.