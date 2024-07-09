DeKalb Co. schools adding weapons detection systems to more schools, stadiums

When the new school year starts, fans in one county will have to pass through weapons detection systems when they head to stadiums to support their favorite team.

That’s after the DeKalb County Board of Education voted to add the safety systems to stadiums.

More schools are getting them as well.

Some students say that weapons detection systems have become a part of school life.

“It’s the time we live in. I mean we really have no choice. It’s just the normal now,” Tucker High junior Eyasu Gebremarim told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

His school has the EVOLV weapons detection system, so he’s not surprised the board just approved adding them to more schools and all five of the stadiums at its Monday evening meeting.

“Two schools that will receive a weapons detection system are DeKalb Early College Academy and Wadsworth Magnet,” Joel Thibodeaux said at the meeting.

Fifty systems have been placed in high schools and 36 systems have been placed in middle schools.

But because of the increased student population and the need to cover different entry points four schools will receive additional detection systems.

This comes after the district saw an increase in weapons on campus.

In 2022, it says it confiscated 24 handguns at schools.

After adding the weapons detection systems last year that number dropped to four.

One parent said the weapons detection system has become an essential part of school life.

“Unfortunately, that’s probably where we’re going. That’s sad,” Mike Flannery said.

Some just want the process to go smoother.

“I’m excited to see how that plays out because I think this year was problematic as far as getting the students into school,” parent Kristi Ashley said.

She said sometimes there are delays in getting students in and out of school.

Gebremarim said the system does pose some problems.

“It takes a little bit of time, but it’s not a bad idea. I like it,” he said.

One board member wanted to know whether the weapons detection system was more effective than metal detectors.

Another asked why some schools had them, and others didn’t.