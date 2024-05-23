DeKalb Co. neighborhood stinks after garbage truck leaks mystery liquid

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County families say a garbage truck has been spewing a disgusting, smelly liquid all over their neighborhood.

It’s happening on Mossey Drive in Lithonia, right off Snapfinger Road and Dogwood Farm.

Homeowners in the area say the county was slow to take action until reporters started asking questions.

For the last year, Joyce Thomas has been disgusted by what she smells when she walks out the door of her South DeKalb home she’s been living in for more than a decade.

She loved sitting in her yard, until she says a garbage truck leaked a stinky liquid all over her subdivision.

“I could hardly get into my mailbox. Several times I almost slipped down,” Thomas said.

She says the county tried to resolve it at first.

But the stain stayed and neighbors could still smell the stench, especially as the days got hotter.

“A gentleman came out and tried to pressure wash it. He tried to scrub it. It did not do anything, it kinda helped the smell a bit,” Thomas said.

Thomas started calling and emailing several different county leaders for help.

“They did not even do anything until I contacted Channel 2,” Thomas said.

Fernandes called county officials on Wednesday and asked questions about why homeowners are still dealing with this issue.

Thomas said the next morning, some workers shows up and poured some blue substance on stains around the neighborhood.

“I got ready to go down and move my car and I saw this royal blue substance on the big stain,” Thomas said.

Neighbors aren’t sure what it is or if it’ll help, but they’re desperate for any help at this point.

“The fact that we’re tax paying citizens in a million dollar neighborhood, it just doesn’t make any sense,” homeowner Mari Kemp said.

DeKalb County officials responded to Fernandes and said they’re not sure what the blue substance is and said it seems like it’s been there a while.

However, several neighbors told Fernandes the blue substance just appeared this morning.

The county said the neighborhood is not eligible for resurfacing at this time.



