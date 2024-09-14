DeKalb Co. community leaders prepare to break ground on new senior housing development

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An affordable housing project for Atlanta area seniors is breaking ground in DeKalb County Saturday.

According to national affordable housing developer Vecino Group, the Solace Grove community will break ground for the redevelopment of a three-story apartment community.

Vecino Group is taking on the project in partnership with UnitedHealth Group and Gresham Park CDC/First Baptist Church Gresham Road.

The site, once development is complete, will have 125 affordable housing units, walking paths and a greenspace for its senior residents.

Overall, officials said the project will cost $37 million to complete.

All of the units will be either one or two-bedroom apartments serving seniors at or below 60% of the area median income.