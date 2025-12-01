Decision made to reschedule Georgia high school football playoff games after on-field fight

GAINESVILLE, GA — A decision has been reached regarding the ongoing legal dispute involving the Gainesville High School football team after players were involved in an on-field fight last month.

On Monday, the Georgia High School Association met virtually with the four teams impacted by the ongoing legal dispute involving the Gainesville High School football team. The decision was made by officials to reschedule the previously postponed game between Gainesville and Langston Hughes high schools for Friday, Dec. 5.

Officials say more than 30 players were suspended after the fight during a playoff game with Brunswick last month. Officials say the Gainesville High School football team was ahead 42-0 against Brunswick when the fight broke out.

Last week, a Hall County judge overturned most of the suspensions, but the GHSA said they would file an appeal. Xavier Griffin, Roger Holder, Jamarion Matthews, and Jamarus Sims are the four defensive players who had their suspensions lifted.

The meeting to discuss how the playoffs will proceed included representatives of Gainesville, Langston Hughes, Roswell and Thomas County Central high schools.

Among those defending Gainesville’s appeal to the GHSA was the Brunswick High School athletic director who took responsibility for the fight.

The Georgia High School Association issued a post-season ban to the Brunswick High School football team. They were also been fined $5,000.

There is no official word on the status of the suspended players.

Rome is set to face the winner of the playoff game between Gainesville and Langston Hughes high schools. Thomas County Central will take on Roswell in the other semi-final round. The Georgia High School Association is also moving the semi-finals to Thursday, Dec. 11.