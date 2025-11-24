Dozens of metro Atlanta high school football players suspended following fight during game

GAINESVILLE, GA — Dozens of football players at a metro Atlanta high school have been suspended following a brawl that happened during a recent playoff game.

Officials say a Gainesville high school football team was ahead 42-0 against Brunswick when a fight broke out on Friday. Officials say 39 of the players were suspended.

Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams says the team still plans to play its Class 5-A quarterfinal game against top ranked Hughes on Friday.

Williams says, “while we typically do not condone this type of behavior, we will not sit back and watch our teammates be assaulted by ripping off helmets, punching and barreling over a helmet-less player.”