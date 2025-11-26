Gainesville High School football team sues GHSA in last-minute bid to overturn suspension

HALL COUNTY, GA — The Gainesville High School football team turns to the courts in a last-minute bid to try to reinstate dozens of players suspended by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) after an on-field fight.

The school system filed for a preliminary injunction in Hall County superior court after the GHSA only lifted the suspensions of four players, leaving 35 ineligible for this Friday’s playoff game against No. 2 ranked Langston-Hughes High School.

Gainesville’s coach maintains that their opponents, Brunswick High School, initiated the fight last weekend, ripping off helmets and throwing punches.

It’s not clear when a judge might rule on the school system’s request.