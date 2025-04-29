Decatur School Board to reconsider reinstating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies

DECATUR, GA — The City Schools of Decatur could soon reinstate several of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, following a special called school board meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today at the Elizabeth Wilson Support Center.

The meeting comes just weeks after the board voted to eliminate two DEI policies and revise three others, citing the need to comply with recent executive orders from the White House. District officials said at the time that the adjustments were necessary to avoid losing federal funding tied to policy compliance.

However, the school system is now revisiting that decision after three federal judges issued preliminary injunctions against those executive orders, temporarily blocking their enforcement.

In a statement, district officials said the changing legal landscape prompted the decision to re-evaluate the DEI policies and consider restoring them to their original form.

The outcome of today’s meeting could signal a significant shift in how the district navigates federal guidance while maintaining its commitment to diversity and inclusion in schools.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story