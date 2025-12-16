Decatur passes one-time pay adjustment for city employees

DECATUR, GA — The Decatur City Commission unanimously passes a one-time pay adjustment for city employees on December 2025.

It’s not only for full-time employees. Active part-timers can see an increase based on the number of hours they work.

Commissioner Lesa Mayer Fronk says she is passionate about how city employees should be paid to try to balance out the high cost of living in Decatur.

“I cannot believe that we would vote ‘yes’ to painting fancy paintings in crosswalks and even consider not voting ‘yes’,” remarked Fronk.

Commissioner George Doosenbury reminds the commission that many city projects like street repairs are spoken for in the budget, while the merit based pay is not.

But according to the memorandum for the pay adjustment plan, the next fiscal year budget has a surplus of around $4M because expenditures were controlled and service levels stayed at a high-quality level before.

The one-time pay adjustment for both full-time and part-time will cost the city close to $600,000.