Decatur City Commission set to choose new mayor

DECATUR, GA — The Decatur City Commission is scheduled to vote Monday night on a new mayor, following the city’s annual process carried out at the start of each new year.

Patti Garrett, who has served as Decatur’s mayor for the past decade, did not seek re-election and is rolling off the City Commission.

City leaders are also making plans to change how future mayors are selected. The proposal would allow voters to choose a mayor every four years, instead of the current system in which the City Commission selects the mayor annually. That change would first need approval from the Georgia General Assembly.

For now, the City Commission will vote to select a new mayor to replace Garrett.