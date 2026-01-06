Decatur City Commission selects Tony Powers as new mayor

DECATUR, GA — The City of Decatur has a new mayor after the City Commission selected Tony Powers to serve in the role.

Powers has served on the Decatur City Commission for the past decade. With the appointment, he became the first Black man to serve as mayor of Decatur.

Former Mayor Patti Garrett announced last year that she would not seek re-election. Garrett says she plans to remain involved in the city.

City leaders are also considering a change to how future mayors are selected. A proposal that would allow Decatur residents to vote for their mayor every four years is currently under consideration by the Georgia General Assembly.