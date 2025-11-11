Debate grows over proposed changes to downtown parking rules

TUCKER, GA — The Tucker City Council is hearing a range of opinions on a proposed parking ordinance that would set new limits and fines for drivers along Main Street in the downtown area.

The proposal calls for a four-hour parking limit and a $75 fine for violators. During the latest council meeting, both residents and council members shared feedback on what changes could make the plan more balanced.

Resident Kermit Harriston suggested a compromise, reducing the time limit from four hours to two, lowering the fine to $50, and requiring downtown employees to park in a nearby church lot.

“If I get a $5 ticket I’m going to be a little ticked, but I’m okay. If I get a $10 ticket, same thing. But if I get a $75 ticket, it might say $75 but mentally that’s $100; I probably would not go back downtown,” Harriston said.

City staff say the proposal is still in its early stages and open to adjustment. “Maybe we could say this particular block of spots directly in front of this one block is a two-hour spot and these ones are four-hour spots; we’ve got as much flexibility as we can have,” said Micha Seibel, assistant to the city manager.

Seibel added that the parking plan is “as customizable as you want to make it,” noting the city could consider further changes to better serve residents and visitors.

The City Council plans to revisit the proposal next month for a second reading before taking a final vote.

