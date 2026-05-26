Deadly Memorial Day chase renews concerns over high-speed pursuits in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A deadly Memorial Day crash following a high-speed chase is renewing concerns from some Atlanta leaders about police pursuits.

Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari has previously called for an end to high-speed pursuits because of the dangers they can pose to officers, suspects and innocent bystanders.

“Chases should not happen. Chases are not safe,” Bakhtiari said.

Georgia State Patrol said troopers tried to stop 26-year-old Fre’shun White on Interstate 20 after he was allegedly clocked driving 90 miles per hour.

Troopers said White continued down the interstate before losing control while exiting onto Hill Street in Atlanta.

Investigators said White crashed into a gas station, where 51-year-old Chatanna Patterson was standing near a parked car. Patterson was killed in the crash.

Troopers said another person at the gas station was seriously injured. White and his passenger were also hurt and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

White now faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

The crash happened just a few miles from the site of another deadly crash involving a state trooper last spring. Cooper Schoenke was killed in April 2025 after a pursuit ended in a crash in Little Five Points.

The Memorial Day crash was one of several deadly incidents reported on Georgia roads over the holiday weekend. State officials said 11 people died in crashes statewide.

Troopers and officers across Georgia also reported 287 DUI arrests and 565 distracted driving citations during the holiday weekend. Hundreds of additional citations were issued for seatbelt violations.

Law enforcement agencies said they plan to continue stepped up enforcement as part of the “100 Days of Summer Heat” campaign.

Atlanta police and several other local agencies have stopped engaging in high-speed pursuits in many situations, but Georgia State Patrol continues to pursue drivers in certain cases.