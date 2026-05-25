Troopers step up patrols after hundreds of DUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol troopers are continuing stepped up patrols across the state after hundreds of DUI arrests and multiple deadly crashes over Memorial Day weekend.

Troopers said they made 220 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend, nearly double the number reported during the same time last year. Troopers also issued nearly 340 tickets for distracted driving.

According to state officials, nine people died in crashes on Georgia roads over the weekend.

In Douglas County, deputies also stopped a driver accused of going more than 172 miles per hour.

Troopers said the increased enforcement is part of the “100 Days of Summer” campaign aimed at cracking down on aggressive and impaired driving.

Officials said troopers and officers will continue stepped up patrols through the week in an effort to prevent more deadly crashes.

With rain moving through parts of the state and more wet weather expected, officials are urging drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, increase following distance and never drive impaired.

State officials are also encouraging drivers celebrating the holiday weekend to plan a sober ride, use a designated driver, buckle up and put their phones away while driving.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.