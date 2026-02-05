Deadly Dekalb County house fire kills four family members

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Four members of the same family are dead following a house fire at a home on Winthrop Drive, just off Glenwood Avenue near I-20.

DeKalb fire crews responded to the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Officials say a family member at the scene told firefighters others were trapped inside.

“We quickly made entry, and we were able to find one victim which we transported to Grady for various injuries,” said DeKalb Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels.

Daniels says rescue crews also located three other victims who had already succumbed to the fire.

“We found an additional three victims inside, unfortunately deceased,” Daniels said.

Officials say the injured family member taken to Grady Hospital later died as well. Fire officials confirm the victims include three adult men and one woman, all related. Investigators say they are still working to determine how the victims are related.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, though officials say windy conditions hampered firefighting efforts. Crews were eventually able to extinguish the fire.

As for what caused the fire, Daniels says the investigation is ongoing.

“Our investigators went out this morning and they are attempting to get to the bottom of how the fire actually started,” he said.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.