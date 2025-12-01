Local

Deadline approaches to use remaining FSA funds before year’s end

By WSB Radio News Staff
FILE PHOTO: A diner in Denver who calls himself the "COVID Bandit" left a $6,800 tip for restaurant workers.
FILE PHOTO: (NosUA/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — As December begins, WSB consumer expert Clark Howard is reminding workers to check their Flexible Spending Accounts and make plans to use any remaining funds before the end of the year.

Howard notes that FSAs may sound flexible, but in reality, “FSA’s are called flexible spending accounts but they’re really not that flexible. He says most people must use all leftover money by December 31 unless their employer grants an extension.

He says an FSA can be a helpful push to schedule medical appointments that have been delayed.

“One advantage of the FSA is if it pushes us to go have that visit with the doctor or the specialist that we’ve been putting off, get it done,” he said. Howard added that seeing a doctor now “could save your life and you already put the money aside to pay the out of pocket anyway.”

He says many people will rush to buy non-prescription items or book medical appointments before year’s end to use up their remaining funds. Failing to spend the money, he warns, is essentially “throwing money away.”

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!