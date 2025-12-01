Deadline approaches to use remaining FSA funds before year’s end

ATLANTA — As December begins, WSB consumer expert Clark Howard is reminding workers to check their Flexible Spending Accounts and make plans to use any remaining funds before the end of the year.

Howard notes that FSAs may sound flexible, but in reality, “FSA’s are called flexible spending accounts but they’re really not that flexible.” He says most people must use all leftover money by December 31 unless their employer grants an extension.

He says an FSA can be a helpful push to schedule medical appointments that have been delayed.

“One advantage of the FSA is if it pushes us to go have that visit with the doctor or the specialist that we’ve been putting off, get it done,” he said. Howard added that seeing a doctor now “could save your life and you already put the money aside to pay the out of pocket anyway.”

He says many people will rush to buy non-prescription items or book medical appointments before year’s end to use up their remaining funds. Failing to spend the money, he warns, is essentially “throwing money away.”

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.