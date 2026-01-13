Dead raccoon tests positive for rabies in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Officials in DeKalb County reported a positive case of rabies has been found.

Officials say a dead raccoon was found in the South Gresham Park area.

Residents are urged to make sure their pets are up to date with their vaccines, and watch them for any unusual behavior.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, “the length of time between the bite and the symptoms of rabies depends on the strain of rabies virus, how much rabies virus was introduced into the wound, and the distance from the site of the bite to the brain.”

Symptoms of rabies in humans may include fever, headache, and general malaise.

“Signs of encephalopathy such as insomnia, anxiety, confusion, paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, hypersalivation, difficulty swallowing, and hydrophobia (fear of water) may appear,” Georgia Department of Public Health officials add.

The Georgia Poison Center is also available for rabies consultation 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling the following: Atlanta 404-616-9000, statewide 800-282-5846.

Officials in Gwinnett County are also warning the public about rabies after recent rabid coyote attacks in the county.

The CDC listed tips for the public to prevent rabies:

You can help prevent rabies by: