Dead bear found in metro Atlanta road after other sightings in area, officials say

Black Bear FILE PHOTO: Black Bear (Mandy Fuller Photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A dead bear was found in a metro Atlanta road over the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said that a dead bear was spotted on the side of GA 400 near Pitts Road Overpass in Sandy Springs.

Dunwoody police later confirmed that a black bear was spotted on Dunwoody Xing and E. Kings Point Circle.

It’s currently bear season in Georgia, so don’t be surprised to see and hear more about bear sightings in the coming weeks and months.

It’s unclear if the bear spotted is related to the one that was found dead.

Wildlife officials say to secure any outside food sources to avoid attracting bears.

The Georgia DNR said if you see a bear, give them a call.

Base64 encoded image

