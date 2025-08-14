Daycare near CDC shooting site remains closed nearly a week later

ATLANTA — Nearly a week after a gunman opened fire outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a daycare just yards from the shooting remains closed, leaving parents uncertain about when it will reopen.

The Clifton School, which serves families from the CDC, Emory University and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, had 92 children sheltering inside during Friday’s gunfire. Among them was the 1-year-old son of Abby Tighe, who was reunited with him after 11 p.m. that night.

“We’re very grateful for how everybody responded; we’re devastated by the loss of life of Officer Rose,” Tighe said, adding she remains confident in the school’s staff. “The teachers that were there are understandably really shaken, and so this week a lot of their focus is trying to make sure they have a lot of support for them.”

The Clifton School has declined to comment and has not told parents when it will reopen. Despite the incident, Tighe said she plans to send her son back once the facility resumes operations.

The gunman killed DeKalb Police Officer David Rose, who had been on the job less than a year, before taking his own life. Memorial arrangements for Officer Rose have not yet been announced.

