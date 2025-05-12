“A Day Without Childcare” rally held to address rising costs in Georgia

ATLANTA — Parents, child care providers, and advocates are gathering this morning at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol to spotlight the growing crisis surrounding the cost and accessibility of childcare. The event, called “A Day Without Childcare,” urges families to take the day off work to demonstrate how vital affordable childcare is to the state’s workforce and economy.

Organizers say the rally aims to send a clear message to lawmakers; without affordable childcare, working families and providers are both at risk.

“It’s a domino effect, and you are hurting children,” said Analyn Meyers, a child care center owner who fears her business may not survive the year. “If I don’t get three more kids in here, I don’t believe that I will probably last until the end of the year.”

Childcare providers say rising costs driven by inflation are making it harder than ever to operate. “I can’t afford supplies, I can’t afford the food,” said Dr. Pamela Robinson, who owns and operates a local center. “I’m afraid not only for myself but for other providers who are making a difference.”

Organizers hope today’s demonstration will encourage lawmakers to take action on funding and policies that can help stabilize the childcare sector and make care more affordable for families across Georgia.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at Liberty Plaza.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story