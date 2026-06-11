Daughter of man killed in Gwinnett County bus hijacking in 2024 files lawsuit

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The daughter of a man killed during a Gwinnett County commuter bus hijacking has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple agencies and a transit contractor, court records show.

Jazzmyn Byrd filed the lawsuit after her father, Ernest Byrd Jr., was shot and killed during a June 2024 incident that began in downtown Atlanta and ended in Stone Mountain.

The lawsuit names the city of Atlanta, Gwinnett County, a transit contractor and the bus driver, alleging they contributed to his death, officials said.

The incident began near 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. in Atlanta when police responded to reports of a gunman on a bus holding hostages and a possible discharge of a weapon. The initial 911 call dropped, officials said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum previously said a second call came from a family member of a passenger texting from the bus, reporting it had been hijacked and passengers were being held hostage.

Authorities said Joseph Grier took control of the bus and led police on a chase that ended in Stone Mountain.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including Atlanta police, Gwinnett County police, DeKalb County police and Georgia State Patrol.

Officials said 17 people were on board, including the driver. After the bus stopped, passengers exited, and officers found an adult victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Byrd was shot during a struggle involving Grier, who is in custody facing murder charges.