Data reveals the subject students in Georgia struggle with the most

ATLANTA — New data released analyzed and revealed what subjects students in Georgia need the most help with.

Students in Georgia have the most difficulty with math, according to new data from the website findasupertutor.com.

Officials analyzed the total number of Google searches for 118 subjects, applying 13 different search combinations for each, such as “help with Mathematics” and “Chemistry tutoring.”

Officials say the ranking was later determined based on the subjects with the most to least average Google searches per month across the nation and in each state. In Georgia, the subject of math was the one searched the most.

In fact, help with math was revealed to be the most popular search term across the nation.

Help with Spanish and programming round out the top three, officials said.