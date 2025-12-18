Dacula man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting minors

DACULA, GA — A Dacula man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting minors after one of the victims from out of state turned in her school issued computer.

US Attorney Theodore Hertzberg says the laptop contained images of child porn.

Hertzberg says 36-year-old Johann Nix used social media apps to groom four girls by getting them to send him material. He then created and sent sexually explicit images and/or videos.

Hertzberg says this is why it’s so important for parents to monitor their kids’ social media use.

Nix will be on supervised release for the rest of his life once he’s released from prison.