Local

Current and former CDC employees blasting weekend layoffs amid government shutdown

By WSB Radio News Staff
Shutdown continues in Washington, Senate vote on reopening federal government expected Tuesday
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Current and former employees at the Atlanta-based CDC are blasting the weekend layoffs at the agency amid the ongoing government shutdown.

“Without public health programs and experts our country is on an uncertain and frankly, frightening path,” said Abby Tighe, founding member of Fired but Fighting.

The Fired but Fighting (FBF) is a coalition of terminated CDC employees and public health allies.

Advocates say the cuts put the nation at risk. The Trump administration sent out notices rescinding the firings of some workers over the weekend.

The number of firings now stands around 600.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!