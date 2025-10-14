Current and former CDC employees blasting weekend layoffs amid government shutdown

ATLANTA — Current and former employees at the Atlanta-based CDC are blasting the weekend layoffs at the agency amid the ongoing government shutdown.

“Without public health programs and experts our country is on an uncertain and frankly, frightening path,” said Abby Tighe, founding member of Fired but Fighting.

The Fired but Fighting (FBF) is a coalition of terminated CDC employees and public health allies.

Advocates say the cuts put the nation at risk. The Trump administration sent out notices rescinding the firings of some workers over the weekend.

The number of firings now stands around 600.