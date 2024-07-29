CrowdStrike IT outage delays efforts to restore water to Atlanta high-rise apartments

Some tenants at an Atlanta high-rise apartment are dealing with a water outage that has lasted for more than a week and they have no idea when it will be restored.

Management of Generation Atlanta apartments said the CrowdStrike computer outage that impacted air travel is slowing down efforts to resolve the issue.

“We’re just tired,” one tenant who didn’t want to be identified said.

She said she’s tired of turning on her faucet and not a drop of water comes out.

“We want our water on because Lord knows we pay too much money for rent,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Tenants on the upper floors at the apartments on Centennial Olympic Park Drive in Northwest Atlanta said for the last week or so they haven’t had water.

“I’m talking about you can’t even wash your hands. You can’t even take a bath. You can’t even wash up,” tenant Arthur Smith said.

Some tenants on lower floors say their water barely comes out.