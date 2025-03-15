Crowds ready for annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crowds are ready to march through midtown Atlanta for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday afternoon.

It will head down Peachtree Street beginning at 15th Street at Noon and will end 10 blocks south at Peachtree and 5th Street around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the grand marshal for the parade is Susan Smith-Walsh, a longtime Atlanta resident and Irish hurdler. She competed in two Olympics, including the 1996 games in Atlanta.

Multiple streets have been blocked by authorities and crews as large crowds are expected to assemble around midtown. The road closures will be in effect until 2:30 p.m., including Peachtree Street between Beverly and 3rd Street.

Attendees are also encouraged to take MARTA to the Midtown or Arts Center Station.

Savannah was named by WalletHub as the No. 3 best city in the United States to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, while Atlanta ranked No. 107 on the list.

The parade is free and open to the public, rain or shine.