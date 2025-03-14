Local

WalletHub ranks Savannah one of the top cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

By Miles Montgomery
Scenes from Savannah, Georgia This April 20, 2017 photo shows the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge at sunset in Savannah, Ga. The picturesque bridge spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-South Carolina state line and connects downtown Savannah with Hutchinson Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Sally Hale) (Sally Hale/AP)
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia city has been ranked among the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the United States.

A new survey by WalletHub ranks Savannah as the third best city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Officials say the city welcomes half a million visitor annually on the holiday, which is scheduled on March 17. WalletHub analyzes activities, location and weather for the survey data.

“St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish, but it’s become a beloved cultural holiday for millions of Americans regardless of their ancestry,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst. “The best cities for St. Patrick’s Day combine rich traditions with tasty and affordable food, safe conditions to celebrate, and good weather. Celebrating in one of these cities will increase your chances of having a memorable holiday, as long as you don’t overdo it.”

According to WalletHub, Atlanta ranked as No. 107 on the list, while Augusta ranked No. 125.

Boston ranked as the top city on the list for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country, according to WalletHub. More than 31.2 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry, officials add.

