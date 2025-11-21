Local

Crowds pack DeKalb County commissioners meeting voicing opposition for data center development

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An overflow crowd packed a DeKalb County zoning committee meeting as commissioners weighed new rules for data center development, along with a proposal for a 1-million square foot data center on Lovelace Place in Ellenwood.

Many residents voiced opposition, citing environmental concerns, noise and light pollution, and possible utility rate increases.

As tensions rose, DeKalb police removed several individuals at commissioner Michelle Long Spears’ request.

The committee ultimately postponed any action on both decisions until the end of the year.

