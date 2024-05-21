Crews working to repair gas main break near Cobb County polling place

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Government said crews started emergency repairs on a gas main leak near a Cobb voting precinct on Monday.

Repair crews worked into the evening on Monday to repair the damage done by a gas main break at the intersection of Sewell Mill Road and Bill Murdock Road in Marietta.

The closed intersection is near a polling place, which is the Murdock 01 precinct at the Atlanta Chinese Christian Church Northwest on Bill Murdock Road.

The polling place will be used in Tuesday’s General/Nonpartisan election.

Cobb County said the building and area are safe and work to repair the intersection should be completed in the early morning hours. However, Cobb DOT crews are prepared to post a detour routing voters to the precinct if the work is not finished by the time the polls open at 7 a.m.

Elections officials say the precinct has been prepared and workers should be able to open it on time for voters.

Voters who use Murdock 01 as their precinct should be prepared to follow the detour to the building if work on the intersection is still in progress.

Road work is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. which is right when polls open.