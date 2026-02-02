Crews work to restore service after water outage in domestic terminal at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Crews are responding to a water outage inside the world’s busiest airport on Monday.

Officials at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say there is a temporary water outage in the domestic atrium.

Airport officials released the following statement:

“To safely and effectively complete necessary repairs, water service in the Domestic Atrium will be temporarily and intermittently unavailable beginning February 2. Restroom and water fountain availability in this area may be limited during this time. Airport staff will be on hand to direct passengers to nearby facilities in adjacent areas of the terminal.”

Officials say they will provide updates if additional impacts are identified. There is no official word on when full service will be restored.