Crews set to begin work to replace aging water pipelines in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A major project that will replace three-and-a-half miles of aging water pipes is set to begin in DeKalb County this week.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says the project is needed to ensure the future success of the county and follows recent water rate increases.

“Over the past several decades, DeKalb County did not increase water rates at what should have been a proper rate in order to allow us to make the necessary capital improvements,” said Cochran-Johnson.

The project is part of DeKalb County’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program to improve capacity and service of the watershed systems that provide residents with water.

Construction is scheduled to take place south of Avondale Estates this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will last at least throughout the remainder of the year.

For more information about the project, contact the Department of Watershed Management project information line at 1-800-986-1108.