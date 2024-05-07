Local

Crews responding to water main break at busy Dunwoody shopping plaza

By WSBTV

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of water main break at a busy shopping plaza in Dunwoody on Tuesday afternoon.

DeKalb officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News there is a 6-inch water main being repaired near the Georgetown Shopping Plaza.

This shopping plaza includes a Kroger, an AT&T Store, a Starbucks and more.

Businesses may experience periods of low to no water pressure as these repairs are being made.

Drivers in the area should expect delays, according to the county.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

