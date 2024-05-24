Local

Crews respond to multi-home fire, part of busy road blocked off

By WSBTV

RAW VIDEO: Multiple homes on fire in northwest Atlanta, street blocked off

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A morning fire in northwest Atlanta has appeared to destroy one building and charred two others.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at Etheridge Street NW and Pelham Street NW.

Video from Triple Team Traffic’s Mark McKay shows fire crews working to put out the fire. The video also shows crews closing part of Hollowell Parkway near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

You can see a number of fire trucks arranged around the block near the three structures as crews work to keep the fire out and hotspots contained.


