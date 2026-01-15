Crews rescue injured mammoth donkey in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Emergency crews, farm owners and veterinarians are being lauded for working together to help rescue an injured mammoth donkey in north Georgia.

The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Technical Rescue Team responded to Gilmer County to assist in a rescue involving the mammoth donkey and safely move it to a safe location.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services officials say, “using specialized lifting and rigging techniques, the team coordinated the careful loading and preparation for transport of the donkey to the University of Tennessee for further treatment and evaluation.”

The CCFES Technical Large Animal Rescue Team is a specialized unit trained to handle complex rescues involving horses, livestock, and other large animals trapped in ditches, mud, barns, or involved in trailer incidents, officials add.

The rescue calls require advanced training, specialized equipment, and close coordination with veterinarians and university programs to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.