Crews investigating potential water main break in Buckhead

Officials are responding to a potential water main break near a major Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Watershed confirmed its crews were on scene responding to a potential water main break near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Kingsboro Road.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mark McKay shared a video of the water gushing down the road.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln is in the area and working to learn the latest details for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

This is right near where the AJC Peachtree Road Race took place just hours earlier.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Watershed and Atlanta Police Department for more information on what’s going on.

The road is currently shut down.