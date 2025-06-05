Crews discover possible burial site during trail construction in historic Decatur park

DECATUR, Ga. — Crews made a shocking discovery while working on Phase 3 of a trail construction project at a historic park in Decatur.

On May 6, construction crews were working at the historic 77-acre Legacy Park when they discovered what appears to be a historical burial vault near the park’s north entrance off South Columbia Drive.

“It was a brick vault about a foot deep, four feet long, two feet wide and two feet deep,” said Cara Scharer, the Assistant City Manager of Public Works in Decatur.

The discovery has led to growing concerns about potential unmarked graves on the site.

“Working diligently to identify what is there accurately and come up with a path forward,” Scharer said.

The Georgia Historic Preservation Organization will conduct an assessment to determine if remains are buried there and whether there are any other burial plots in the area.

Phase 3 of the trail construction project will connect Legacy Park, a new track and field and nearby affordable housing developments.

City officials hope to complete the project in the coming months.