Crews to begin work to replace aging water pipes on busy DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County crews are kicking off a project to replace aging water pipes along a busy road on Monday.

For the next six months, the DeKalb County Watershed Management crews will work to replace more than a mile of water pipes on College Avenue between the area of Sam’s Crossing and Lakeshore Drive east of Decatur.

The project is a part of the $4.2 billion capital improvement program to renovate decrepit water infrastructure across DeKalb County.

Crews are scheduled to work overnight Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., officials say.

DeKalb County officials warn that there may be an increase in noise due to the construction during work hours.

Crews hope to complete the work in December. However, that could change depending on potential future weather delays.

In February, DeKalb County commissioners voted to increase water rates by 10% annually to help fund the overdue repairs and replacements for the aging water infrastructure.

In April, DeKalb County crews began construction on a sewer improvement project to replace 1,900 feet of sewer main lines between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

In May, crews also began a project to replace three-and-a-half miles of aging water pipes south of Avondale Estates.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.