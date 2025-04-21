DeKalb County launches sewer improvement project in Decatur

DECATUR, GA — DeKalb County is moving forward with its ongoing efforts to improve the watershed system, kicking off a major sewer line replacement project this week in Decatur.

Construction begins April 21st, on the 2nd and 3rd Avenue Sewer Improvement Project, with crews scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for the next nine months; weather permitting.

The project will involve replacing approximately 1,900 feet of sewer main line between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. County officials advise motorists to prepare for increased traffic, possible delays, and construction-related noise, particularly during peak hours.

The upgrade is part of a broader initiative to modernize DeKalb County’s aging watershed infrastructure and improve long term service reliability.