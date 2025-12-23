Crash involving two tractor-trailers shuts down I-285 north in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two tractor-trailers has shut down I-285 northbound before I-20 during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

DeKalb County police and other emergency crews responded to the crash on I-285 on the southeast perimeter just after 7 a.m.

The driver of the truck that jackknifed on the highway was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the driver and current extent of their injury is unknown.

As of 8:20 a.m., there are more than 5 miles of stopped traffic ahead of the busy holiday week.

“There is debris on the road and this is blocking multiple lanes of traffic. Because this is a prime travel time for people driving to work as well as any early holiday travel, we encourage drivers to find an alternate route if they plan to be on I-285 near this area. Please be aware this may also be impacting traffic on roads with entrance ramps to I-285,” DeKalb County police officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.