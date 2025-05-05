Multiple agencies investigating Friday cyberattack on Coweta County school systems

COWETA COUNTY, GA — The Coweta County school system sent a letter to parents on Sunday, May 4, letting them know the district experienced a cyber-attack around 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

Officials stated the issue is serious and is being investigated by the district and several of their security partners. The attack has also been reported to the Georgia Emergency Management Authority and Homeland Security. Officials stated that so far, it doesn’t appear that any sensitive employee nor student information was leaked.

However, they say because of the breach, all desktop computers will be off limits for the time being.

Student chrome books, Wi-Fi, and district cell phones don’t appear to be affected and school operation will continue as normal.

Additionally, officials say the breach won’t affect the AP Placement tests scheduled to begin Monday, May 5, nor the Georgia Milestone Assessment testing set to begin Tuesday, May 6.

According to a press release from the district, “The school system will continue to work with cybersecurity partners and federal, state, and local authorities to investigate. Access to the school system’s internal network will be restricted during this period to allow for ongoing investigation and monitoring.”

The school system will keep parents, faculty, and staff updated on this matter whenever more information becomes available.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.