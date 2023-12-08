Couple orders meal worth $120 at north Georgia restaurant, skips out on bill, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are on the run after officials say they skipped out on a restaurant bill worth over $100.

Rome police said that on Dec. 3 at 7:28 p.m., officers received reports of a theft at the King Claw restaurant on Shorter Avenue.

When officers arrived, the manager told them that a man and woman had left without paying their bill.

The manager told police that the couple ordered two Mango Twist Alcoholic beverages, a Peach Punch alcoholic beverage, 12 raw oysters, two shrimp tacos and a crawfish/Black mussel seafood boil. She added that the meal was worth $120.03.

After the couple finished their food, the manager told police they ran out the front door.

Surveillance footage showed the couple getting into a dark-colored Ford Ranger pulling a trailer, with no displayed registration. The vehicle also had luggage covered with a tarp.

The manager told police she had seen the vehicle several times before parked in their parking lot.

Police confirmed that the suspects have not been caught.

It is unclear what charges the couple are facing.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

