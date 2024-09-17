Local

Couple found dead inside burned-out DeKalb County home had been shot

By WSBTV

Man and woman killed in DeKalb County house fire

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire investigators confirmed that a couple found dead inside a burned-out home last week had been shot.

The fire happened last Monday along Cohassett Lane in DeKalb County.

The victims have been identified as Brittany Hall, 28, and Derris Woods, 35, both of Decatur.

Family members said the couple were boyfriend and girlfriend. It is unclear when the couple was shot.

A witness said at the time that he heard a loud explosion before seeing huge flames.

“We run outside and we just see the house engulfed in flames,” Tafari Stevenson-Howard said.

Joan McDill, Woods’ aunt, said her nephew’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for her family because a year ago her family buried Woods’ brother after he died unexpectedly.

“He’s a good kid. He’s a father. He has daughters,” McDill said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!