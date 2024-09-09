Local

Overnight fire destroys DeKalb County home

Firefighters battling overnight house fire in DeKalb County (DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire destroyed a DeKalb County home overnight.

The scene is located off Cohassett Lane where the home partially collapsed.

DeKalb County firefighters responded to a house in Panthersville area around 1:30 a.m. A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw a home engulfed in flames and firefighters working for more than half an hour to put out the fire.

Investigators on the scene told Gehlbach that no one was injured in the fire. Channel 2 Action News has contacted DeKalb Fire for more information.

