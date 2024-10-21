Local

Coroner identifies victims of dock gangway collapse

Ferry Dock Deaths-Georgia A portion of the gangway which collapsed Saturday afternoon remains visible on Sapelo Island in McIntosh county, Ga., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine) (Lewis M. Levine/AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A day of celebration ended in tragedy after officials say a “catastrophic failure” led to a dock gangway collapsing on a small Georgia island.

The collapse happened after the Cultural Fest celebration on Sapelo Island in honor of Gullah Geechee culture. Officials said up to 40 people were on the dock gangway to board a ferry back to the mainland when it gave out.

The collapse sent at least 20 people plunging into the water, killing seven and critically injuring others. Georgia officials said three victims remained hospitalized as of Sunday morning.

ABC News confirmed the names of the seven victims who died with the coroner’s office:

  • Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75, Jacksonville
  • Cynthia Gibbs, 74, Jacksonville
  • Charles L. Houston, 77, Darien, Georgia
  • William Johnson, Jr., 73, Atlanta
  • Carlotta McIntosh, 92, Jacksonville
  • Isaiah Thomas, 79, Jacksonville
  • Queen Welch, 76, Atlanta
