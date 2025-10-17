Conyers man extradited to New York to face charges relating to series of rapes in the 90s

CONYERS, GA — A Conyers man is extradited to New York to face charges for allegedly raping five different victims in southeast Queens in the 1990s.

The Queens district attorneys office says 57-year-old Michael Benjamin faces a list of charges for the assaults between 1995 and 1997.

Investigators matched Benjamin to the crimes in 2024 using DNA from a discarded cup.

He could face up to 25 years in prison.

“After several decades, this defendant will finally face charges of violently raping at least five women, some at gunpoint, between the years 1995 and 1997 in southeast Queens,” District Attorney Katz said. “Although decades have passed, these cold cases were not forgotten. Thanks to the bravery of the victims, vital DNA evidence was gathered, which helped law enforcement identify the person responsible. It is never too late for justice, and I thank my prosecutors and the detectives for their work on this case.”