Convicted sex offender arrested for child exploitation in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted sex offender has been arrested for possession of child pornography in Coweta County.

On Nov. 12, investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person in Coweta County possessed child sexual abuse material or child pornography.

Investigators identified Zachary Bormann, 28, as the suspect.

Bormann is a registered sex offender, dating back to 2015 when he was convicted of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and aggravated sexual battery.

Bormann was arrested on Nov. 14 and is being charged with felony child sexual exploitation.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added.