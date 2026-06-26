Convicted killer gets life sentence in murder of 15-year-old

COVINGTON, GA — A teen has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2023 murder in Covington.

Dameko Boswell pleaded guilty to several charges, including the murder of Larry Simmons.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Simmons was walking with two other people near Nixon Circle and Johnson Drive in 2023 when 16-year-old Boswell came up from behind and shot him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation used DNA evidence to connect Boswell to the gun used in the shooting.

Boswell will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years of his life sentence.