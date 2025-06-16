Construction crews begin $33M repaving project in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held as crews began construction on a multi-million dollar repaving project in southwest Atlanta on Monday.

Crews are working on the $33.2 million Fairburn Road Complete Street Project on Fairburn Road that stretches from Mays Crossing in southwest Atlanta to Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Department of Transportation officials, roadway improvements includes resurfacing, creating of share-use paths, bicycle lanes, curbs and sidewalks.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the improvement project is aimed at improving the road conditions and making the road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“This is a big step forward for this community and for all of Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens said. “The project will start with resurfacing and paving the road from Mays Crossing SW all the way to Bolton Road NW.”

The project also includes signal and intersection upgrades, landscaping and water drainage improvements.