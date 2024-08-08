Atlanta mayor’s office announces investments in water, road infrastructure

ATLANTA — As part of Mayor Andre Dickens’ Moving Atlanta Forward agenda, the mayor’s office announced two investments would be made into the city’s infrastructure.

According to the mayor’s office, the City Built for the Future pillar of the MAF agenda will be getting investments in water infrastructure and roadwork in southwest Atlanta.

The projects include roughly $47 million to pay for the replacement of pumps at the Chattahoochee Water Treatment Plant and for the completion of the Fairburn Road Complete Street Project, which spans from Fairburn Road at the edge of city limits to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

City officials said the roadwork includes resurfacing, creating of share-use paths, bicycle lanes, curbs and sidewalks, signal and intersection upgrades, landscaping and water drainage improvements. The road investment will cost $33.2 million.

For the water infrastructure, the four pumps mentioned will be replaced at the treatment plant, plus upgrades to current equipment, work to restore previous pump capacity and improvements to energy efficiency and performance delivery.

The water infrastructure will cost roughly $13.78 million.

“Investments in our infrastructure are always worth every penny—whether above ground or below. From ensuring our city is water resilient to having safe, connected streets that reflect a community’s pride, these are funds well-spent and pay dividends for generations,” Dickens said in a statement. “Thank you to Councilmember Boone and Councilmember Hillis for sponsoring these projects and thank you to City Council in advance for helping move them forward.”



